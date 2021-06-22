Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CBA to recruit 600 IT engineers

CBA to recruit 600 IT engineers

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has set out plans to recruit in excess of 600 engineers across a variety of disciplines, including software, systems, data and test engineers.

The recruitment drive represents one of the biggest intakes of engineers for the bank in recent history.

In addition to appointing approximately two new engineers every day, CBA has also created a new ‘distinguished engineers’ role, with responsibility for influencing the strategic planning process for digital transformation.



Commonwealth Bank’s chief information officer for technology and one of three newly appointed distinguished engineers, Brendan Hopper, says that if the bank is to continue to deliver best-in-class digital customer experiences, it is imperative to have a robust network of engineers.

“Technology is at the forefront of every organisation around the world. No longer is technology part of a business, it is the business,” he says. “The pace of change is accelerating and we want to be in front of the curve. Our customers will benchmark us not against the other banks, but against best digital experiences full stop.

“Our network of engineers will help the bank in its ambition to be not only a leading digital player in the banking industry, but deliver digital experiences for our customers that are leading against a global peer set."

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Engagement Banking: Orchestrating the Customer Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Promoting Real-Time Payments to remain competitive in Global Markets[On-Demand Webinar] Promoting Real-Time Payments to remain competitive in Global Markets

Trending

Related News
CBA ups digital game with Open Banking move and $50 million investment in disruptive businesses
/payments

CBA ups digital game with Open Banking move and $50 million investment in disruptive businesses

CBA's x15 rolls out 'venture-in-a-box' platform
/startups

CBA's x15 rolls out 'venture-in-a-box' platform

Digital wallets poised to overtake contactless cards as instore payment of choice in Australia

19 May

CBA acquires health technology firm Whitecoat

04 May

CBA taps Big Data and machine learning to support customers hit by natural disasters

15 Mar

CBA ups tech spending budget by a further $1 billion

28 Jan

Trending

  1. PayPal vets launch decentralised cross-border payment network

  2. Revolut losses almost double to &#163;207 million

  3. YES Bank launches musical logo

  4. Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

  5. JPMorgan Chase to acquire UK digital wealth management firm Nutmeg

Research
See all reports »
The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future