Revolut app lets customers sketch their own card design

Revolut cardholders can now create a design of their own choice, using images, texts, emojis and even freehand sketches, to be rendered in monochrom on a chosen card

Customers create the images within the Revolut app with design elements laser engraved on metal cards for customers with a Revolut Metal plan and printed for all other plans - including Standard, Plus and Premium.



Customers can use the new in-app functionality to freehand sketch or add badges from a selection, texts, and images of their choice. At any time they can erase parts of the design or remove the design altogether and start over.



Alan Chang, chief revenue officer at Revolut, says: “Customers’ expectations are getting higher every day, with personalisation trends evolving towards mobile, real-time customisation, fast shipping of the personalised items and save-for-later features. Revamping our plans with the new Personalised Cards feature should give a big boost to our customers’ confidence and wallets. It’s encouraging to see how popular our plans have been so far, and we think Personalised Cards will be an attractive and popular addition to our existing offer.”



Customers can personalise cards of different colors and materials depending on their current subscription plan. With an upgrade to Metal, customers will get an exclusive 18g metal card available in Lavender, Gold, Rose, Silver, Space Grey, and Black.



Available in the UK, EEA and Switzerland, pricing for personalised cards start from £2.99.