Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Financial inclusion
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut launches earned wage access platform Payday

Revolut launches earned wage access platform Payday

Revolut is launching a new earned wage access platform today called Payday. The platform will give employees track and have instant access the money they have already earned, but have not yet been paid for through a traditional salary system.

As part of this launch, Revolut is partnering with UK employers with plans for EEA and the US to follow. The company states that use of the platform will come with a “small, flat fee”.

Payday will not impact employee credit scores, because it is not a credit or loan system. The fintech argues the system will allow employees more control and flexibility in their finances, and avoid accruing debt between pay checks.

According to Revolut, Payday is cost-free for employers and simple to integrate into payroll systems. The company states that cashflow isn’t affected by the move to the platform, as employers will continue to pay employees salaries at the end of each month.

Nik Storonsky, founder and CEO at Revolut, states: “We believe in the importance of making financial wellbeing accessible to all, and this includes focusing on the impact of financial stability on employees’ mental health. After the difficulties of the past year, the last thing employees need now is financial uncertainty and stress. It is important to move away from a situation where many are dependent on payday loans and expensive short-term credit, a reliance that is exacerbated by the monthly pay cycle.“

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Financial inclusion
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world[Webinar] Future-proofing Cross-Border Payments in a rapidly evolving world

Trending

Trending

  1. JP Morgan Private Capital and AmEx invest in Plaid

  2. Mastercard swipes left on magnetic stripe cards

  3. NAB, CIBC, Ita&#250; Unibanco and NatWest launch open finance challenge

  4. Big banks invest in accounting software firm Freshbooks

  5. Is Bitcoin Legal in India? 5 Commonly Asked Questions

Research
See all reports »
SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights