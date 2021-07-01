For Revolut, points means prizes

Revolut is using gamification techniques and a weekly lottery to encourage customers to use its financial app or card.

Customers will earn points for completing challenges such as making transactions, sending money to another Revolut customer, referring friends, setting up Vaults, and more. The more they use Revolut, the more their points increase.



Points will be used to enter weekly prize draws in the Revolut app, with anywhere from £1 to £10,000 in cash up for grabs.



Revolut says it intends to give away a total amount of £250,000 over four weeks.



Vishaal Vadher, senior product owner at Revolut says: “We want our customers to be rewarded for choosing Revolut as their everyday financial partner and to have the chance to win great prizes while they already benefit from many other innovative features.”



Revolut Points are available to all Standard, Plus, Premium and Metal customers in the UK starting from today. Premium and Metal customers will get 1.5x and 2x points respectively, compared to Standard and Plus customers.

