Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
For Revolut, points means prizes

For Revolut, points means prizes

Revolut is using gamification techniques and a weekly lottery to encourage customers to use its financial app or card.

Customers will earn points for completing challenges such as making transactions, sending money to another Revolut customer, referring friends, setting up Vaults, and more. The more they use Revolut, the more their points increase.

Points will be used to enter weekly prize draws in the Revolut app, with anywhere from £1 to £10,000 in cash up for grabs.

Revolut says it intends to give away a total amount of £250,000 over four weeks.

Vishaal Vadher, senior product owner at Revolut says: “We want our customers to be rewarded for choosing Revolut as their everyday financial partner and to have the chance to win great prizes while they already benefit from many other innovative features.”

Revolut Points are available to all Standard, Plus, Premium and Metal customers in the UK starting from today. Premium and Metal customers will get 1.5x and 2x points respectively, compared to Standard and Plus customers.

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services[New Survey Report] Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Trending

Related News
Revolut losses almost double to £207 million
/retail

Revolut losses almost double to £207 million

ClearBooks joins new Revolut-built embedded finance marketplace
/payments

ClearBooks joins new Revolut-built embedded finance marketplace

Revolut adds invoices to Business account

25 May

Revolut launches discount finder browser extension

11 May

Revolut launches public beta for bitcoin withdrawals

06 May

Revolut earmarks $25 million spend to launch in India

22 Apr

Trending

  1. Anti-money laundering expert convicted of money laundering

  2. Ripple hires Mastercard&#39;s Sendi Young as European lead

  3. Bank execs predict branch model will be dead within 5 years

  4. Mastercard invests in card tech startup Deserve

  5. Mastercard and Ant back effort to get a billion people to take green action

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud