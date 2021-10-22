Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Related Companies

Revolut

Retail banking

Human resources Mergers and acquisitions Mobile & online banking
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut acquires team from talent-sourcing marketplace Wanted

Revolut acquires team from talent-sourcing marketplace Wanted

Revolut has acquired the team behind New York-based talent sourcing marketplace Wanted. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal brings Wanted's five founders - Balazs Alexa, Guillaume Breux, Mario Eguiluz, Jean Meyer and Eva Peris - to fintech giant Revolut.

Founded in 2019, Wanted raised $2 million in pre-seed funding and amassed a 100,000 user base for its 'headhunting-as-a-service' platform that helps firms directly access passive candidates.

Nik Storonsky, CEO, Revolut, says: “The Wanted team’s talented entrepreneurs and engineers can help us accelerate our growth goals as we continue to develop new products and services."

