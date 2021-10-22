Revolut acquires team from talent-sourcing marketplace Wanted

Revolut has acquired the team behind New York-based talent sourcing marketplace Wanted. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal brings Wanted's five founders - Balazs Alexa, Guillaume Breux, Mario Eguiluz, Jean Meyer and Eva Peris - to fintech giant Revolut.



Founded in 2019, Wanted raised $2 million in pre-seed funding and amassed a 100,000 user base for its 'headhunting-as-a-service' platform that helps firms directly access passive candidates.



Nik Storonsky, CEO, Revolut, says: “The Wanted team’s talented entrepreneurs and engineers can help us accelerate our growth goals as we continue to develop new products and services."