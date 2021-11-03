Klarna launches one-stop shopping app globally

Klarna is to roll out its in-app shopping feature globally, enabling users to to pay in three monthly instalment for purchases at any online retailer, regardless of whether they’re partnered with the BNPL giant or not

Tested in a few markets, including in the UK since June, consumers can shop at all online stores through the app, explore exclusive deals and personalised shopping collections, save items and unlock price drop notifications, view items' delivery tracking, manage payments and returns.



A space to collect loyalty cards, additional money saving tools, live shopping events, and integrations powered by third parties will be added soon, providing consumers with a one-stop shopping destination to fulfill all their online needs.



A recent global survey conducted by Klarna revealed that 70% of consumers would choose a single shopping app that allows them to perform multiple actions in place of having to switch between apps. Over 68% of respondents rated simplicity in the shopper journey and time saving as the two most significant benefits.



Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna, says: “Switching between apps is something we as consumers find more and more frustrating. With the introduction of our new app, Klarna becomes an end to end shopping service that caters to many needs - from inspiration and discovery to seamless post-purchase experiences.”



The new app is now available to download for iOS and Android mobile devices in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland and France.