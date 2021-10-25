Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna Billie

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna joins $100 million round in German B2B BNPL firm Billie

Klarna joins $100 million round in German B2B BNPL firm Billie

Business-oriented buy now, pay later outfit Billie has picked up $100 million in a funding round that included participation from Dawn Capital, Klarna and Tencent.

In addition to the equity injection, the German fintech has also secured refinancing lines of $200 million per month from a consortium of German banks led by VVRB (Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG) with participation from Raisin Bank and Varengold Bank.

Founded in 2016, Billie provides businesses with financing point-of-sale tools for extending credit terms to buyers, alongside invoice collection kit.

The new funding gives Billie a $640 million valuation, quadrupling its price tag since its $35 million Series B in 2019.

The firm says it will use the cash to finance its international expansion and enhance its BNPL offering with the adddition of new features such as longer payment deadlines, installments, special offers for B2B marketplaces, and e-invoicing.

Billie will also get closer to Klarna as part of a previously disclosed integration partnership which will see the two firms operate a two-way referral engine for B2C and B2B transactions.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and co-founder at Klarna, comments: “BNPL for B2B is still in its infancy phase — even though the demand has never been higher. We are here to solve problems and by being able to offer this service to our merchant partners together with Billie, we are doing just that. Something we also underline with our investment in Billie.”

Related Companies

Klarna Billie

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience[New Impact Study] Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Trending

Related News
Klarna buys travel planner Inspirock
/retail

Klarna buys travel planner Inspirock

Klarna introduces package of measures to rebuff BNPL critics
/payments

Klarna introduces package of measures to rebuff BNPL critics

Standard Chartered invests $500 million in Atome to enter Asian BNPL race

13 Oct

Metro Bank and Atom Bank founder Anthony Thomson moves into BNPL arena

11 Oct

Mastercard enters BNPL arena

28 Sep

Affirm brings greater flexibility to BNPL

23 Sep

Trending

  1. HSBC moves into Banking-as-a-Service

  2. Stripe to buy payments reconciliation outfit Recko

  3. X1 rolls out smart credit card to 350,000-strong waitlist

  4. Plaid launches A2A payments programme

  5. Fiserv to acquire BentoBox

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider