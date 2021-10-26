Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Stripe partners Klarna to offer businesses BNPL options

Millions of online businesses running on Stripe will soon be able to offer Klarna’s buy now, pay later options to their customers.

The two firms have struck a partnership making Klarna's flexible payment options available to millions of internet businesses across the US, and 19 countries in Europe.

In addition, Stripe is now Klarna’s preferred payments partner for consumer purchases in the U and Canada. This means that, after a customer’s initial purchase from a retailer is funded by Klarna, the subsequent repayments are all processed by Stripe as well.

Will Gaybrick, chief product officer, Stripe, says: “Klarna’s payment options are a powerful tool for online businesses to attract more customers, boost conversion rates, increase basket sizes, and thus grow their revenue.”

Koen Köppen, CTO, Klarna, adds: “By offering convenience, flexibility, and control to even more shoppers, we create a win-win situation for both retailers and consumers alike.”

