Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna acquires price comparison site PriceRunner

Klarna acquires price comparison site PriceRunner

Klarna is continuing its acquisition spree with the buy out of Nordic price comparison service PriceRunner.

PriceRunner will bring new features in the form of product reviews, product discovery and price comparisons to the Klarna app, while providing merchant partners with behavioural insights and marketing opportunities to increase Website traffic.

With businesses in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and the United Kingdom, PriceRunner compares 3.4 million products from 22,500 retailers in 25 countries. During the 12-month period ending on Sep 30, 2021, the firm had revenues amounting to SEK460 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 52%.

The acquisition is part of an attempt by Klarna to embed itself into all aspects of the consumer shopping journey, from inspiration and product selection, to flexible payments and delivery, tracking and returns. Since its $639 million fund raise in June, the BNPL firm has acquired social shopping outfit Hero, German shopping app Stocard, influence marketing provider APPRL, and travel planner Inspirock.

David Fock, Klarna’s chief product officer comments: “At Klarna we constantly strive to make the banking and payments experience the best it can be, empowering consumers from product discovery to paying in a way that suits them. The acquisition will serve to strengthen our bank, card and payment services and support a competitive global landscape. It also further cements that Klarna will not be a marketplace but a viable and competitive alternative for retail partners vs Amazon, Google and Facebook.”

The acquisition is subject to approval by regulatory authorities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services

Trending

Related News
Stripe partners Klarna to offer businesses BNPL options
/payments

Stripe partners Klarna to offer businesses BNPL options

Klarna joins $100 million round in German B2B BNPL firm Billie
/payments

Klarna joins $100 million round in German B2B BNPL firm Billie

Klarna buys travel planner Inspirock

22 Oct

Klarna introduces package of measures to rebuff BNPL critics

18 Oct

Money.co.uk slams Klarna over BNPL versus credit card claims

26 Aug

Trending

  1. Accenture acquires BCS Consulting

  2. American Express opens business bank account

  3. FBI raids Chinese POS terminal maker PAX Technology

  4. BofA launches Account Validation service

  5. Stripe partners Klarna to offer businesses BNPL options

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency