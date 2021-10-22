Klarna buys travel planner Inspirock

Klarna has acquired online travel planner Inspirock in a deal the BNPL giant says will enable its 90 million users plan and shop for their trips before paying in instalments. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Over 25 million travellers a year use Inspirock to plan trips tailored to their interests or find inspiration on where to go and what to see. The deal means that travellers will be able to plan and shop and pay for their trips from within the Klarna app.



Klarna says the acquisition is also good news for its network of 250,000 retail partners, who will be able to advertise to "high-intent" shoppers with more curated and personalised content catered to their travel plans and preferences.



Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO, Klarna, says: "For customers, this makes the whole journey from inspiration to planning and preparing for a trip simpler, less stressful and more fun, while enabling our retail partners to better reach and engage with their audiences by offering more personalized content."



Klarna has been on a shopping spree since hitting a $45.6 billion valuation on a funding round in June. Inspirock joins influence marketing provider APPRL, social shopping startup Hero, and discount shopping app Stocard in the Swedish firm's cart.