Retail banking
Fiserv to create 2000 new jobs at New Jersey campus

Banking technology vendor Fiserv is to move to a new campus in New Jersey, addding approximately 2000 new jobs to its existing presence.

The majority of the roles will be technology-related and the campus will serve as a strategic centre of excellence for product innovation. The new locations will house an innovation lab that will specialise in designing use cases around the future of banking, money movement, and commerce in tandem with technology partners and banking clients.

With more than 40,000 staff worldwide, Fiserv has a decades-long presence in New Jersey and currently employs more than 1000 people in the state.

The new campus includes 428,000 square feet of space in a single four-story building, featuring social work zones, wellness amenities and 'culinary programming' in an effort to attract top talent .

Frank Bisignano, Fiserv president and CEO, says: "Our new location in Berkeley Heights will be a dynamic hub of collaboration and innovation, bringing our people together in an inspiring workplace environment to create opportunity for unmatched energy and career growth experiences as we move payments and financial services forward on behalf of our clients.”

