Clover and PayBright offer Canadian SMEs BNPL option

Fiserv is joining forces with PayBright to let small businesses in Canada that use the Clover POS platform offer buy now, pay later plans at checkout.

Merchants that use Clover can enable PayBright by downloading the firm's app in the Clover App Market. Firms will then be able to offer their customers flexible biweekly or monthly instalment payment options.



Brian Green, country head, Canada, Fiserv, says: "By pairing PayBright capabilities with the Clover platform, our small business clients now have access to a market-leading BNPL solution that enables them to meet consumer demand and drive new sales and larger basket sizes at the point of purchase."



Late last year Toronto-based PayBright agreed a deal to be acquired by US BNPL giant American Affirm for C$340 million.