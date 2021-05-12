Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Fiserv, Inc. PayBright

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Clover and PayBright offer Canadian SMEs BNPL option

Clover and PayBright offer Canadian SMEs BNPL option

Fiserv is joining forces with PayBright to let small businesses in Canada that use the Clover POS platform offer buy now, pay later plans at checkout.

Merchants that use Clover can enable PayBright by downloading the firm's app in the Clover App Market. Firms will then be able to offer their customers flexible biweekly or monthly instalment payment options.

Brian Green, country head, Canada, Fiserv, says: "By pairing PayBright capabilities with the Clover platform, our small business clients now have access to a market-leading BNPL solution that enables them to meet consumer demand and drive new sales and larger basket sizes at the point of purchase."

Late last year Toronto-based PayBright agreed a deal to be acquired by US BNPL giant American Affirm for C$340 million.

Related Companies

Fiserv, Inc. PayBright

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Has the ‘Instant’ been taken out of Instant Payments Adoption for Corporate Banks?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Fiserv, Inc.

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How risk profiling can lead to revenue through personalised offerings[Webinar] How risk profiling can lead to revenue through personalised offerings

Trending

Related News
Affirm agrees to buy Canadian BNPL firm PayBright
/payments

Affirm agrees to buy Canadian BNPL firm PayBright

Trending

  1. Revolut launches public beta for bitcoin withdrawals

  2. Moving beyond Bitcoin Trading to Stablecoin Payments

  3. Klarna to double UK headcount

  4. Italy to roll out blockchain for digital sureties contracts

  5. Railsbank and Plaid form embedded finance partnership

Research
See all papers »
Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions