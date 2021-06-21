Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

Fiserv and Deutsche Bank have formed a joint venture for payment acceptance in Germany.

The joint venture, which will combine Fiserv's Clover eftpos device with Deutsche Bank’s integrated banking services, will serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the German market from a base in Frankfurt, pending regulatory approval.

“By combining Fiserv payment solutions with our banking products, we will be able to deliver accounts, payment solutions and banking services to our SMEs,” says Stefan Hoops, head of corporate Bank at Deutsche Bank. “Today, no other provider of such services in Germany can offer this in depth combination of acceptance solutions with banking services being a true “one-stop-shop” for our clients. This will translate into a better client experience, lower costs and reduced complexity for clients."

The joint venture expects to serve several thousand clients from the start. Deutsche Bank, together with units Postbank and Fyrst brands, has around 800,000 SMEs clients to market the JV to. The joint venture will also offer services to non-Deutsche Bank-clients and is expected to employ a low triple-digit workforce.

