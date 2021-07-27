Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs Fiserv, Inc.

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Foreign exchange Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Goldman Sachs boosts transaction banking biz with Fiserv tie-up

Goldman Sachs boosts transaction banking biz with Fiserv tie-up

Goldman Sachs is looking to scale up its new transaction banking business by teaming up with Fiserv to offer the fintech giant's clients services, starting with cross-border supplier payments.

Since launching in the US last June, Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking has attracted more than 250 clients, taking on over $35 billion in deposits and processing trillions of dollars through its systems. Last month it launched in the UK.

In the first phase of a wider partnership, Fiserv clients will have access to Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking’s centralised, cloud-based payments suite that enables domestic and foreign currency payments.

These clients - numbering in the thousands - will be able to execute cross-border payments natively within their existing accounts receivable and accounts payable technology from Fiserv.

Goldman Sachs will manage FX and domestic payment delivery to suppliers in more than 125 different currencies. The offering will also enable real-time payment tracking.

David Ades, head, global enterprise solutions, Fiserv, says: "Efficiently managing the delivery of cross-border payments across an extensive network of international suppliers is a pain point for our clients with a large global presence.

"Pairing our B2B accounts payable technology with an industry leader in transaction banking offers these clients a secure solution that brings new levels of automation, efficiency, and cost savings to accounts payable."

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs Fiserv, Inc.

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Foreign exchange Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] The work ahead in Banking & Financial Services: The Digital Road to Financial Wellness

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

sponsored

Fiserv, Inc.

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services[New Survey Report] Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Trending

Related News
Apple partners Goldman Sachs for BNPL play - Bloomberg
/payments

Apple partners Goldman Sachs for BNPL play - Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs to disrupt UK transaction business market
/wholesale

Goldman Sachs to disrupt UK transaction business market

Fiserv and Deutsche Bank form merchant acquiring joint venture in Germany

21 Jun

Fiserv names former First Data boss Bisignano CEO

08 May 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut moves into travel sector

  2. Visa to acquire Currencycloud

  3. Mastercard simplifies card payments for crypto firms

  4. Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and others hit by major DNS outage

  5. New EU AML rules will ensure full traceability of crypto transfers

Research
See all reports »
Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021