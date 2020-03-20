Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Fiserv buys Bypass Mobile

Fiserv buys Bypass Mobile

Fiserv has boosted its omni-commerce capabilities through the acquisition of enterprise point-of-sale systems specialist Bypass Mobile. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bypass provides back office management tools and rich insights engines for sports and entertainment venues, food service management providers and national restaurant chains.

The firm already has a relationship with Fiserv, with the more than 50 major stadiums and arenas using a combination of their technologies.

Fiserv says the acquisition will mean clients can now work with a single provider and benefit from increased operational efficiency, improved security and a more complete picture of customer interactions.

Devin McGranahan, senior group president, Global Business Solutions, Fiserv, says: “With this combination, we will improve the omni-commerce experience for businesses and their customers, making it easier and more efficient to pay for goods and services."

