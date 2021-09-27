Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Santander to shutter Wise rival PagoFX

Santander to shutter Wise rival PagoFX

PagoFX, the international money transfer service from Banco Santander that was built to take on the likes of Wise and Revolut, is to shut up shop on 30 November.

In a statement on its Website, PagoNxt, Santander’s global fintech business, says the service is being shut following a "strategic review".

"It has been decided to close the international money transfer service in the UK, Spain and Belgium," states the bank. "PagoFX’s technology and resources will be used to support the wider PagoNxt Group and its customer proposition."

Launched as a standalone company in April last year, PagoFX initally allowed UK residents with a debit card issued by any UK bank or financial institution to send money abroad using just their smartphone. The service has since been extended in
stages to users in Spain and Belgian and to small and medium-sized businesses.

Operating as an autonomous fintech start-up with more than 50 people in Madrid, London and Brussels, PagoFX attracted talent from several big tech companies, such as Amazon, PayPal and Intuit.

In a harbiter of what was to come, the architecct of PagoFX, Santander Group's global head of payments, Chirag Patel, quit the bank last month to join London-based Paysafe.

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to modernise Payments Systems while keeping the show on the road[Webinar] How to modernise Payments Systems while keeping the show on the road

Trending

Related News
Paysafe poaches Santander payments chief Patel
/people

Paysafe poaches Santander payments chief Patel

PagoFX launches international money transfer service for UK SMEs
/payments

PagoFX launches international money transfer service for UK SMEs

PagoFX launches international money transfer app in Belgium

26 Nov 2020

PagoFX lights up Diwali with low-cost money transfers to India

13 Nov 2020

Santander extends money transfer business PagoFX to UK sole traders

16 Jun 2020

Santander takes on TransferWise with UK launch of PagoFX

16 Apr 2020

Trending

  1. Barclays hires Amazon payments head to lead POS finance business

  2. JPMorgan Chase to replace US retail core with Thought Machine&#39;s Vault

  3. Deutsche Bank acquires Better Payment

  4. Chase digital bank launches in the UK

  5. Monzo adds card payments to Pots

Research
See all reports »
Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity