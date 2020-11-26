Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PagoFX launches international money transfer app in Belgium

PagoFX launches international money transfer app in Belgium

PagoFX, the international money transfer app from Santander, has gone live in Belgium, marking its first expansion since launching in the UK in April.

Billed as a direct rival to fintech unicorn TransferWise, PagoFX allows users with a debit card issued by any bank or financial institution to send money abroad using just their smartphone.

From today, Belgian residents can sign up for an account once they’ve downloaded the app. In minutes, after a quick verification process, they can send their first international money transfer to 42 different countries.

Cedric Menager, CEO at PagoFX, says: “It’s no coincidence we’ve chosen Belgium as the first country for our international expansion: Belgium is the crossroads of many nationalities, many different cultures and many people with clear needs to make international payments with transparency and low-costs."

PagoFX charges a fixed fee of 0.8% of the transaction and promises delivery by the next day providing the transfer - calculated at the real-time mid-market exchange rate - is authorised by 8pm GMT the night before.

As an added incentive. first-time PagoFX customers can send up to £1,000 with no fees under a bonus programme which runs until 15 January 2021.

Finextra’s The Future of Payments report explores how new business models, new operating models and new forms of collaboration are the catalyst for the 2020 payments ecosystem. Click here to download.

