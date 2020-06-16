Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Banco Santander

Santander extends money transfer business PagoFX to UK sole traders

Santander extends money transfer business PagoFX to UK sole traders

PagoFX, the international money transfer app from Santander, is extending beyond the retail consumer segment to target UK sole traders.

Launched in the UK in April as a direct rival to fintech unicorn TransferWise, PagoFX allows UK residents with a debit card issued by any UK bank or financial institution to send money abroad using just their smartphone.

The extension of the service to the UK's 3.5 million sole traders comes with the addition of eight new currencies from the Middle East and Central and Eastern Europe, including Israel, Turkey, Romania and Croatia, and the introduction of the service on laptops via a Web browser.

The firm, which employs 50 staff and operates as a stand-alone entity, says the real-time money transfer service will be extended to SME businesses "in the near future".

As sweetener, PagoFX is extending its no-fee programme for two months, waiving all fees on transactions up to a maximum of £3000 until 16 August 2020. Thereafter it will charge a fee of between 0.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent of the value of each transaction.

Cedric Menager, CEO at PagoFX, comments: “We’ve listened to our users and begun rolling out the new features that matter most to them. We are pleased to now support sole traders across the UK and extend our current no-fee programme to them during these uncertain times. Whether you prefer to use mobile apps or a web browser, you can expect an easy-to-use, secure and fast process with PagoFX.”

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments

Santander takes on TransferWise with UK launch of PagoFX
/payments

Santander takes on TransferWise with UK launch of PagoFX

Santander hires Apple exec Burgess as global head of P2P payments
/payments

Santander hires Apple exec Burgess as global head of P2P payments

Santander rolls out blockchain-based money transfer service with Ripple

12 Apr 2018

12 Apr 2018

Banco Santander prepares for Q1 roll out of personal payments via Ripple

02 Feb 2018

02 Feb 2018

AmEx partners Ripple and Santander for blockchain-enabled cross-border payments

16 Nov 2017

16 Nov 2017

  1. DBS customers can now see what they may look like when they reach retirement age

  2. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  3. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  4. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

  5. Affirm launches savings account

