PagoFX launches international money transfer service for UK SMEs

PagoFX, the international money transfer app from Santander, has launched a service for small businesses in the UK.

PagoFX first launched for consumers in the UK in April, allowing users with a debit card issued by any bank or financial institution to send money abroad using just their smartphone.



It is now coming to SMEs, which can set up their account in minutes to send money abroad while seeing exactly what they’ll need to pay in fees using real-time, mid-market exchange rates. The transfer can arrive within minutes, if sent on a business day before cut-off times.



Cedric Menager, CEO, PagoFX, says: "The launch of PagoFX for small business takes us another step further, ensuring that UK small businesses can send money abroad quickly and at low and transparent costs."