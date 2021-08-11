Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander Paysafe

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Paysafe poaches Santander payments chief Patel

Paysafe poaches Santander payments chief Patel

London-based Paysafe has hired Santander Group's global head of payments, Chirag Patel, to lead its digital wallets division.

A 20-year industry veteran, Patel joined Santander stint as Amazon's head of payments, Europe and international expansion. He has also worked at Softcard and American Express.

Patel spent three-and-a-half years as Santander's head of payments, with responsibility for the bank's global card portfolio, account payments and e-commerce lending. His LinkedIn profile bills him as the founder of PagoFX, the Spanish bank's answer to cross-border currency exchange TransferWise.

At Paysafe, he will be in charge of digital wallet offerings, including Skrill and Neteller, which are used by 3.5 million consumers around the world and generated $20.4 billion total payment volume in 2020.

Philip McHugh, CEO, Paysafe, says: “Chirag has an awesome track record as a high-performing payments’ executive and has successfully launched and grown multiple consumer-facing and B2B payments products and services around the world."

Related Companies

Banco Santander Paysafe

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud[Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud

Trending

Trending

  1. GlobaliD and Uphold launch XRP rewards debit card

  2. Woman left on hold for seven hours by HSBC after trying to report fraud

  3. Scotiabank converts credit card repayments into BNPL instalment plans

  4. Binance US chief Brooks quits after four months

  5. LSE blames corrupted server for &quot;unacceptable&quot; Eikon outages

Research
See all reports »
SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights