Paysafe poaches Santander payments chief Patel

London-based Paysafe has hired Santander Group's global head of payments, Chirag Patel, to lead its digital wallets division.

A 20-year industry veteran, Patel joined Santander stint as Amazon's head of payments, Europe and international expansion. He has also worked at Softcard and American Express.



Patel spent three-and-a-half years as Santander's head of payments, with responsibility for the bank's global card portfolio, account payments and e-commerce lending. His LinkedIn profile bills him as the founder of PagoFX, the Spanish bank's answer to cross-border currency exchange TransferWise.



At Paysafe, he will be in charge of digital wallet offerings, including Skrill and Neteller, which are used by 3.5 million consumers around the world and generated $20.4 billion total payment volume in 2020.



Philip McHugh, CEO, Paysafe, says: “Chirag has an awesome track record as a high-performing payments’ executive and has successfully launched and grown multiple consumer-facing and B2B payments products and services around the world."