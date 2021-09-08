Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ING Yolt

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Aggregation technology Mobile & online banking Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Yolt to close consumer app to focus on open banking tech platform

Yolt to close consumer app to focus on open banking tech platform

ING Bank-backed Yolt is shutting down its consumer-facing smart money app in order to focus on its open banking technology platform.

Launched in 2017, Yolt has since garnered more than 1.5 million registered users who are currently able to see their various bank accounts in one place, enabling them to track their spending, set budgets and identify where they can make savings.

However, ING says that after evaluating the business it has decided to close the app and instead focus its resources on the Yolt Technology Service part of the business, and getting its proprietary open banking technology into the hands of businesses.

Nicolas Weng Kan, CEO, Yolt, says: “Our mission has always been to accelerate the adoption of open banking. We want to give financial control to as many people and businesses as possible, empowering them to make more informed choices that help them achieve better financial health, create opportunities and make it possible to fulfil their potential.

"Focussing on Yolt Technology Services is a faster and more effective way of driving change."

Related Companies

ING Yolt

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Aggregation technology Mobile & online banking Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The Rise of Hybrid Banking: Combining Physical with Digital[Webinar] The Rise of Hybrid Banking: Combining Physical with Digital

Trending

Related News
Yolt Technology Services brings Open Banking to mortgage lending
/retail

Yolt Technology Services brings Open Banking to mortgage lending

Yolt revamps app with new account and contactless card
/retail

Yolt revamps app with new account and contactless card

Yolt names Nicolas Weng Kan CEO

10 Jul 2020

Yolt opens up to businesses

14 Feb 2019

ING-backed money management app launches in the UK

01 Jun 2017

Trending

  1. IOTA tapped by EU to enable region’s blockchain infrastructure

  2. Revolut plans to compete on ‘buy now, pay later’ market – Evening Standard

  3. Debt collection: The hidden downside of BNPL

  4. Fired credit union employee gets revenge by wiping 20GB of data

  5. Central banks to develop prototypes for cross-border CBDC settlement

Research
See all reports »
Competitive Advantage through Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Connectivity

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel