Yolt revamps app with new account and contactless card

ING-backed account aggregation app Yolt has launched a new account and contactless card to help people save while they spend.

Launched in 2017, Yolt has since garnered 1.5 million registered users who are currently able to see their various bank accounts in one place, enabling them to track their spending, set budgets and identify where they can make savings.



Most recently, functionality was added for users to switch and save on household bills, combine their pensions, invest their money and grow their savings via in-app partners such as MoneySuperMarket, PensionBee, Raisin and Wealthify.



The latest release now includes a Yolt account and contactless card, which serve as a new daily spending account, helping users to save on every single purchase with round ups and cashback on selected retailers.



The Yolt app automatically sets those savings aside into a new virtual Money Jar. The app will also recognise refunds, a salary increase or even a bonus and will prompt to pocket these windfalls and add those to their Money Jar too.



Pauline van Brakel, chief product officer, Yolt, comments: “Many people are now treading a fine line between wanting to get life back on track, but also having the peace of mind that they are financially secure during these increasingly challenging times.



“The new Yolt account and Money Jar are designed to make saving more achievable by getting users into the habit of saving through small tweaks to their daily routines and easy automatic actions within the app.”



The new Yolt app is available for existing users from today, with full access to all UK users on iOS coming early November. Android will follow shortly after.