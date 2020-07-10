Yolt names Nicolas Weng Kan CEO

ING-backed account aggregation platform Yolt has appointed former Google Compare and Confused.com chief Nicolas Weng Kan CEO.

Weng Kan replaces Frank Jan Risseeuw, who recently moved across to ING to take charge of the Dutch bank's 'Model Bank' strategy.



Weng Kan will be responsible for managing both Yolt, the smart money app with 1.5 million registered users in Europe, and Yolt Technology Services, an open banking provider making over 22 million API calls a week.



In addition to his stints at Google and Confused.com, Weng Kan has experience in startups having launched Quickquote, a service for obtaining insurance quotes in less than 10 seconds.



Benoit Legrand, chief innovation officer, ING, says: "Nicolas’s extensive experience, passion and dedication for digital product innovation make him an excellent CEO for Yolt and I’m confident his appointment will only accelerate and strengthen the success of both businesses."