Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BBVA

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Security Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BBVA ships dynamic CVV cards to Latin America

BBVA ships dynamic CVV cards to Latin America

BBVA is exporting its Acqua card model to Latin America after issuing one million of the dynamic CVV cards in Spain.

Aqua replaces the card's CVV with a dynamic security code that changes randomly in the BBVA app every few minutes, reducing fraud and increasing security in e-commerce purchases. The next generation card also eliminates the PAN number and expiration date, thus preventing others from using them in case of loss or theft.

BBVA says the numberless card, which is made of recycled plastic, is being adopted at an "extraordinarily" fast pace. In Mexico alone, more than one million cards have been issued since its launch in June. In Peru and Colombia, dynamic CVV has been established and data-free cards will be introduced in the coming months.

“In addition to renewing our cards´ value proposition, with Aqua we are unifying our customer´s mobile experience in all our geographical areas,” explains Jorge Moreno, BBVA´s head of digital payment solutions. “And we are proud to see that, while respecting the differences between countries, this new generation of cards has been launched faster than we had expected.”

This speed has been possible thanks to the reuse and evolution of software, components and developments, he says.

"From the beginning, the conceptualisation of Aqua's new value proposition was worked on globally with local teams,” adds Moreno. “This allowed us to work in parallel with greater capacity and to reuse designs and developments.”

Related Companies

BBVA

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Security Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Architecting Cloud Solutions for an Intuitive Payments Experience[Webinar] Architecting Cloud Solutions for an Intuitive Payments Experience

Trending

Related News
BBVA Mexico overhauls cards
/sustainable

BBVA Mexico overhauls cards

BBVA demonstrates safety of new blank payment cards in public display
/security

BBVA demonstrates safety of new blank payment cards in public display

Garanti BBVA ships 'blank' card with no code imprints

09 Oct 2020

BBVA to test softPOS payment application

27 Aug 2020

BBVA introduces contactless cash machines

11 Aug 2020

Trending

  1. JP Morgan Private Capital and AmEx invest in Plaid

  2. Mastercard swipes left on magnetic stripe cards

  3. Top 25 financial services employers for women: Who is on Forbes’ 2021 list?

  4. Facebook&#39;s Marcus demands &#39;fair shot&#39; for Novi payments

  5. Revolut launches earned wage access platform Payday

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre