News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
BBVA Mexico overhauls cards

BBVA Mexico is giving its credit and debit cards a makeover, adding biometrics, removing printed data and using recycled plastic.

The new Aqua cards do not have card numbers or expiration dates printed on them and use dynamic CVVs.

They are also set to include fingerprint readers that will allow users to make contactless payments of any size that the point of sale without the need to enter a PIN.

Finally, the cards are made with up to 86% recycled material, contributing to the Spanish lender's target of ensuring all of its cards are environmentally friendly by 2023.

BBVA to cut 10% of Spanish staff amid massive banch closure programme
/retail

BBVA to cut 10% of Spanish staff amid massive banch closure programme

BBVA demonstrates safety of new blank payment cards in public display
/security

BBVA demonstrates safety of new blank payment cards in public display

