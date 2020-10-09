Garanti BBVA ships 'blank' card with no code imprints

Garanti BBVA has begun issuing a rewards-based credit card that stores credit card numbers, expiration dates and CVV codes on a separate mobile app, rather than on the physical card itself.

Customers of the Turkish bank can already apply for the new Bonus Diji card digitally and have it approved in a matter of minutes without the need for a physical signature.



Once approved, customers will be able to start shopping immediately thanks to the built in QR and mobile payment features without having to wait to receive the physical card.



The physical version of Bonus Diji does not include any visible number or code imprinted on the card’s surface, Instead, this information is stored securely on companion app BonusFlaş.



Murat Çağrı Süzer, head of payment systems at Garanti BBVA, says: "Many customers are concerned about the possibility of having their credit card details inadvertently copied. However, with this new card, the problem disappears."