Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BBVA Garanti Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Security Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Garanti BBVA ships &#39;blank&#39; card with no code imprints

Garanti BBVA ships 'blank' card with no code imprints

Garanti BBVA has begun issuing a rewards-based credit card that stores credit card numbers, expiration dates and CVV codes on a separate mobile app, rather than on the physical card itself.

Customers of the Turkish bank can already apply for the new Bonus Diji card digitally and have it approved in a matter of minutes without the need for a physical signature.

Once approved, customers will be able to start shopping immediately thanks to the built in QR and mobile payment features without having to wait to receive the physical card.

The physical version of Bonus Diji does not include any visible number or code imprinted on the card’s surface, Instead, this information is stored securely on companion app BonusFlaş.

Murat Çağrı Süzer, head of payment systems at Garanti BBVA, says: "Many customers are concerned about the possibility of having their credit card details inadvertently copied. However, with this new card, the problem disappears."

Related Companies

BBVA Garanti Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Security Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar] P27 - Bringing the plans to life, [NextGen Nordics Webinar] P27 - Bringing[NextGen Nordics Webinar] P27 - Bringing the plans to life

Trending

Related News
BBVA to test softPOS payment application
/payments

BBVA to test softPOS payment application

BBVA introduces contactless cash machines
/payments

BBVA introduces contactless cash machines

Spanish banks to test programmable payments for smart contracts

20 Dec 2019

BBVA passes 50% mobile tipping point

04 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. Capgemini World Payments Report 2020: 38% discover new payment provider during Covid-19 lockdown

  2. JPMorgan to turn loyalty points into tradeable assets

  3. ECB to test instant cross-currency payments via Target

  4. Consumers remain suspicious about open banking

  5. Sibos 2020: &#39;In a world of CBDCs, I am not sure what Swift would do&#39; - David Birch

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020