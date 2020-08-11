Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BBVA

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BBVA introduces contactless cash machines

BBVA introduces contactless cash machines

BBVA is offering customers zero-touch contactless cash withdrawals from ATMS as a means to promote safety and hygiene protocols during the pandemic.

An update to the bank's mobile app uses geo-location tech to direct customers to the nearest contactless ATM and near field communication technology to undertake transactions. Customers can instruct the app to make withdrawals up to the amount of €300 per day.

“This evolution in ATM functionality aims to broaden the services that we offer our customers, taking advantage of all the functionality that is already integrated into their smartphones," says Rafael López Gracia, head of Customer Systems for BBVA Spain. "They can already pay using their phones and now they can withdraw cash, all with zero physical contact. In addition to being a totally secure and efficient system, it takes on even more importance because of the health benefits for our customers.”

Related Companies

BBVA

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform , Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digitEmbrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform

Trending

Related News
Spanish banks complete tests of programmable payments for smart contracts
/payments

Spanish banks complete tests of programmable payments for smart contracts

BBVA launches Apple Watch app in Uruguay
/retail

BBVA launches Apple Watch app in Uruguay

CaixaBank to roll out facial recognition ATMs across Spain

10 Jun

Russian banks get ready for contactless ATMs; MIR cards go international with Ingenico

15 Nov 2018

UOB introduces digital card issuance and contactless ATMs

15 Sep 2016

Trending

  1. A tale of two banks: Monzo vs Starling

  2. What does Apple&#39;s acquisition of Mobeewave mean for banks?

  3. Microsoft tests show SCA leads to checkout abandonment

  4. Fed instant payments project full steam ahead

  5. BoE increased Monzo capital demands during fundraising - FT

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks