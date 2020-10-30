Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
BBVA

BBVA demonstrates safety of new blank payment cards in public display

BBVA has gone to extreme lengths to demonstrate the safety of its new line of 'blank' payment cards by publicly displaying the card issued to the bank's head of marketing on a billboard in Madrid's busiest shopping street.

Already available to consumers in Turkey and set for launch in Spain at the end of the month, BBVA's Aqua is a rewards-based credit card that stores credit card numbers, expiration dates and CVV codes on a separate mobile app, rather than on the physical card itself. Every time a customer wants to make a purchase, they must access the app and check the card number, dynamic CVV and expiration date.

To reinforce public confidence in the new cards and demonstrate the bank's assurances about its inherent security, BBVA's marketing director Jaime Bisbal, has gone above and beyond, creating an installation featuring his own card on Madrid's bustling Gran Vía 36 street.



Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 30 October, 2020, 10:182 likes 2 likes

Personally, I'd far rather have seen how it's used to make a purchase inside a store rather than all the marketing guff.

Report abuse
