Credit Suisse poaches HSBC's Orazio Tarda as global co-head of fintech

Credit Suisse has filled a fintech-sized hole in its invesment banking division with the appointment of HSBC's Orazio Tarda as co-head of fintech.

Tarda arrives at Credit Suisse after a 16-year career at HSBC, where he most recently served as global head of fintech overseeing M&A and client advisory services for the likes of Nexi, Mastercard, Advent, Bain Capital, Apollo, First Data and SIA.



In his new position, Tarda will share the role with the bank's global head of technology, Brian Gudofsky, with a local reporting line to Credit Suisse Italy CEO Federico Imbert.



In a memo seen by Finextra and confirmed by the bank, Tarda is billeded as "one of the most active bankers as it relates to the rapid consolidation of the European payments industry; last year he was lead advisor to Nexi on the transformational mergers with Nets and SIA shaping a 25-country group worth over Eur20bn".



"Technology is an increasingly important part of the strategic dialogue with clients across all of our CM&A industry groups," the memo continues. "Orazio’s experience and leadership will be a significant addition to a business that has been one of the bank’s most successful franchises over the past 20 years."