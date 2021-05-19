Credit Suisse to hire 1000 IT staff in India

Credit Suisse plans to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India this year, firmly establishing the country as a centre for technology innovation across the bank globally.

The new hires will comprise of developers and engineers who have capabilities in emerging technologies such as cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, API development, machine learning and artificial intelligence that are anchored in agile and DevOps delivery methods.



The recruitment drive is a continuation of Credit Suisse's India growth strategy that has seen the bank hire 2,000 IT employees in the last three years.



The bank ouitlines its ambitions to nurture local leaders within India IT, basing global roles in the country that have accountability and ownership for end-to-end delivery of services to the bank's businesses around the world.



John Burns, head India IT and senior franchise officer, Pune, says India now accounts for nearly 25% of the bank's global IT staff, the largest footprint of any Credit Suisse location globally.



"To support the growth of our IT presence in India, we believe empowering our employees to lead global delivery and drive innovative solutions enhances value creation and productivity for the bank globally," he says. "The pandemic has accelerated the use of digital solutions across many areas. We have effectively employed collaboration tools to enable seamless external and internal communication to support teamwork and effective delivery."