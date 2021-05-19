Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Credit Suisse

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Credit Suisse to hire 1000 IT staff in India

Credit Suisse to hire 1000 IT staff in India

Credit Suisse plans to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India this year, firmly establishing the country as a centre for technology innovation across the bank globally.

The new hires will comprise of developers and engineers who have capabilities in emerging technologies such as cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, API development, machine learning and artificial intelligence that are anchored in agile and DevOps delivery methods.

The recruitment drive is a continuation of Credit Suisse's India growth strategy that has seen the bank hire 2,000 IT employees in the last three years.

The bank ouitlines its ambitions to nurture local leaders within India IT, basing global roles in the country that have accountability and ownership for end-to-end delivery of services to the bank's businesses around the world.

John Burns, head India IT and senior franchise officer, Pune, says India now accounts for nearly 25% of the bank's global IT staff, the largest footprint of any Credit Suisse location globally.

"To support the growth of our IT presence in India, we believe empowering our employees to lead global delivery and drive innovative solutions enhances value creation and productivity for the bank globally," he says. "The pandemic has accelerated the use of digital solutions across many areas. We have effectively employed collaboration tools to enable seamless external and internal communication to support teamwork and effective delivery."

Related Companies

Credit Suisse

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Has the ‘Instant’ been taken out of Instant Payments Adoption for Corporate Banks?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Credit Suisse

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation[Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation

Trending

Related News
Credit Suisse applies Open Banking APIs to interbank transactions
/wholesale

Credit Suisse applies Open Banking APIs to interbank transactions

Credit Suisse to launch app-based service to rival digital challengers
/retail

Credit Suisse to launch app-based service to rival digital challengers

Credit Suisse to realign branch network to concentrate on clients with more complex needs

25 Aug 2020

Credit Suisse to run summer programme for Girls Who Code

21 Jul 2020

Credit Suisse to reduce reliance on branch network, invest millions in digital

27 Aug 2019

Credit Suisse turns up the disruption dial

23 Nov 2018

Trending

  1. US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

  2. Temenos brings digital asset trading to core banking product

  3. CBDCs – Central Banks Digital Currencies or Central Banks’ Defence against Cryptocurrencies?

  4. Central bankers split on CBDC future

  5. GoCardless to let staff work overseas for 90 days a year

Research
See all papers »
Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand