Credit Suisse appoints chief tech and ops officer

Swiss banking firm Credit Suisse has named former Goldman Sachs tech exec as chief technology and operations officer.

She replaces current COO James Walker who is taking up a new position in the US.

Hannaford, who will assume the role from January 1, will be based in Zurich, reporting to chief executive Thomas Gottstein, and will also become a member of the executive board.

The appointment comes just weeks after Credit Suisse announced plans to add 1,000 IT staff in India, continuing a strategy that has seen the bank employ 2,000 Indian IT workers over the last three years.

It is also a year since Credit Suisse revealed its operational restructuring plan that involved merging certain departments to reduce running costs and investing more in digital technology and fintech collaboraitons for its wealth management business.

Hannaford held a number of roles during her time at Goldman Sachs, including head of EMEA engineering, co-head of enterprise platforms and global head of resiliency

"Technology is and will increasingly be a key success factor in financial services and with her skills, Joanne is well positioned to lead our strategic efforts going forward," said Credit Suisse chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio.