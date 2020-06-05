Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Credit Suisse UBS

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Human resources Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UBS poaches Credit Suisse IT exec

UBS poaches Credit Suisse IT exec

A former chief information officer and managing director at Credit Suisse, Jason Shane, has been recruited by rival Swiss bank UBS to become its head of technology for internal audit, compliance, regulatory and governance.

The move to UBS, which was reported by Swiss newswire FINews, will see him remain in London, reporting to Julie Shapiro, head of risk and finance technology.

According to Shapiro, Shane will be responsible for modernising the bank's technology platforms for efficiency, stability and regulatory compliance requirements. 

Back in March 2019, UBS was hit with a £27m fine by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority over its transaction reporting failures.

Shane spent nearly 10 years at Credit Suisse and was most recently the CIO of corporate services technology. Prior to this, Shane spent 12 years at Merrill Lynch in a senior technology role. 

Related Companies

Credit Suisse UBS

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Human resources Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Credit Suisse

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA, [New Paper] A Panorama of the Ch[New Paper] A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

Trending Stories

Related News
Hamers quits ING to take on CEO role at UBS

Hamers quits ING to take on CEO role at UBS

UBS hit with £27.6 million penalty over massive transaction reporting fail
/regulation

UBS hit with £27.6 million penalty over massive transaction reporting fail

UBS names Stephens to spearhead blockchain projects

24 Oct 2016

Trending

  1. Mastercard brings Fintech Express to Europe

  2. Federal Reserve kicks Fedwire’s ISO 20022 can down the road

  3. UK government embraces Payment Initiation with TrueLayer appointment

  4. Lloyds&#39; online and mobile banking goes down

  5. Metro Bank joins Bounce Back Loan Scheme

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA