UBS poaches Credit Suisse IT exec

A former chief information officer and managing director at Credit Suisse, Jason Shane, has been recruited by rival Swiss bank UBS to become its head of technology for internal audit, compliance, regulatory and governance.

The move to UBS, which was reported by Swiss newswire FINews, will see him remain in London, reporting to Julie Shapiro, head of risk and finance technology.

According to Shapiro, Shane will be responsible for modernising the bank's technology platforms for efficiency, stability and regulatory compliance requirements.

Back in March 2019, UBS was hit with a £27m fine by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority over its transaction reporting failures.

Shane spent nearly 10 years at Credit Suisse and was most recently the CIO of corporate services technology. Prior to this, Shane spent 12 years at Merrill Lynch in a senior technology role.