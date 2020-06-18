Credit Suisse Next Investors leads $21m MayStreet funding round

Market data platform MayStreet has closed a $21 million Series A funding round led by Credit Suisse Asset Management's Next Investors.

Founded in 2012 by a collection of software engineers, MayStreet has developed a platform that promises to combine ultra-low latency architecture with high-precision, full depth-of-book data.



The platform delivers both real-time and “near-time” intraday historical data, transforming clients’ firm-wide workflows ranging from trade execution and surveillance to instant market analysis, end-of-day reporting, historical back testing and more.



The new funding will be used to push growth through the globalisation of MayStreet's platform across asset classes, product development, and the expansion of the company’s sales and marketing team.



Greg Grimaldi, portfolio manager, Next Investors, says: "The ability to efficiently leverage market data enterprise-wide is clearly becoming more and more critical each day, and we believe that MayStreet is incredibly well-positioned to help firms across the capital markets modernize their infrastructure to meet these challenges."



Meanwhile the firm has added Rishi Nangalia, former global head of buy side trading at Refinitiv, as a board member and strategic advisor.