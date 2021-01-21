Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo founder Blomfield exits as pandemic takes toll

Monzo founder Blomfield exits as pandemic takes toll

Monzo founder Tom Blomfield is to depart the UK challenger bank at the end of the month after admitting that the pressure of growing the firm in the midst of a global pandemic had taken a toll on his mental health.

Blomfield stepped down from the role of CEO in May last year, making way for former Visa head of products and platform TS Anil.

The shift in focus came in the middle of the UK's first Covid-19 lock-down, as the challenger struggled to show that it could turn its large customer base into a profitable enterprise and faced a discounted valuation from wary investors.

At the time, Blomfield said that he had decided to take on a presidential role within the bank, focussing on Monzo's long-term vision, product development and working with its community of customers.

The news of his full-time exit was reported by TechCrunch, which conducted a "brief but candid" telephone interview with Blomfield, who revealed that, as well as being unhappy during the last couple of years as CEO when the company scaled well beyond a “scrappy startup”, the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns exacerbated pressures placed on his own mental well-being.

“I’m very happy to talk about what’s gone on with me, because I don’t think people do it enough”, he said. “I think [for] a lot of people in the world, going through a pandemic, going through lockdown and the isolation involved in that has an impact on people’s mental health. I don’t think I was any different, so I was really struggling. I had a really, really supportive exec team around me and a really supportive set of investors on board and I was really grateful that when I put my hand up and said, ‘I need help,’ they were super receptive to that”.

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires, Trust over Tools: How to STrust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Trending

Related News
Monzo pockets another £60 million in funding
/retail

Monzo pockets another £60 million in funding

Monzo bids to cut costs with new fees for ATM withdrawals and lost cards
/retail

Monzo bids to cut costs with new fees for ATM withdrawals and lost cards

A tale of two banks: Monzo vs Starling

07 Aug 2020

Monzo: Covid:19 casts 'significant doubt' on ability to continue operating

30 Jul 2020

Monzo closes funding round at 40% discount

16 Jun 2020

Monzo's Blomfield quits as CEO to become president

20 May 2020

Trending

  1. Capital One hit with $390 million fine over &quot;egregious&quot; AML failures

  2. UK Government votes down bill to regulate BNPL firms

  3. Dimon &#39;scared shitless&#39; by fintechs; calls out Plaid

  4. Ripple creates Malaysia-Bangladesh remittance corridor

  5. X1 raises $12m for smart credit card

Research
See all papers »
What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020