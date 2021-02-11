Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo hires Carol Nelson as US CEO

Monzo hires Carol Nelson as US CEO

Monzo has recruited Carol Nelson to take over from TS Anil as CEO of its fledgeling US operation.

Nelson, who previously spent ten years as CEO of Cascade Bank and prior to that was a long time senior vice president of Bank of America, has been advising Monzo on its US launch over the course of the past year, according to TechCrunch.

Her arrival in the post coincides with the completion of a new $50 million round of financing for the challenger bank.

Monzo's putative launch in the US has coincided with a rocky period for the bank, which has been striving to raise revenues after the pandemic blew a hole in its previous - and costly - customer acquisition strategy.

The bank is taking a cautious approach to its US launch as it works through its banking charter application. The ten-strong team is currently supporting a limited number of beta customers as it experiments with finding the right product fit for specific geographies.

According to TechCrunch there are currently over 20,000 signups to the US waitlist, and that post pandemic Monzo will choose San Francisco for its US HQ.

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >, 2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Provide2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
Monzo on course to raise a further £50 million
/retail

Monzo on course to raise a further £50 million

Could Monzo suffer the same fate as doomed Australian challenger Xinja?
/retail

Could Monzo suffer the same fate as doomed Australian challenger Xinja?

Monzo founder Blomfield exits as pandemic takes toll

21 Jan

Monzo bids to cut costs with new fees for ATM withdrawals and lost cards

02 Sep 2020

A tale of two banks: Monzo vs Starling

07 Aug 2020

BoE increased Monzo capital demands during fundraising - FT

06 Aug 2020

Monzo: Covid:19 casts 'significant doubt' on ability to continue operating

30 Jul 2020

Trending

  1. Societe Generale gives all employees the right to work from home for up to two days a week

  2. Klarna opens first bank account; eyes $500 million fund raise

  3. Barclays rolls out digital receipts

  4. ECB ponders €3000 threshold for consumer digital euro holdings

  5. PayPal quits competitive Indian payments market

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?