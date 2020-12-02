Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo pockets another &#163;60 million in funding

Monzo pockets another £60 million in funding

UK challenger bank Monzo has picked up another £60 million in funding from a clutch of new backers including Deliveroo and Stripe investor Novator, Kaiser, and TED Global, as well as existing investor Goodwater.

Monzo has yet to comment publicly on the raise, but according to TechCrunch the new capital is an extension of its previous funding round of £60 million, secured in June.

Like that capital raise, the new money puts a revised valuation on the app-based bank of £1.25 billion - a 40% discount on its previous sky high price tag of £2 billion.

The bank has been striving to raise revenues as the pandemic blew a hole in its previous - and costly - customer acquisition strategy. With a new CEO at the helm, Monzo has moved to cut out interest rate freebies for currency transfers, introduced fee-paying services and released two new premium accounts.

According to figures shared with TechCrunch, in addition to approaching five million customers overall, Monzo now has more than 60,000 business users — up from 25,000 signups in June — and more than 100,000 customers across its paid-for current accounts, Monzo Plus and Monzo Premium.

Adds Monzo CEO, TS Anil, in a statement given to TechCrunch: “We’ve raised £125 million this year, achieved strong organic growth and are now nearing five million customers, all while becoming the most switched to bank in the UK and the top rated for overall service. This news demonstrates the confidence that both our customers and investors have in Monzo."

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2020

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?, [White[White Paper] Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Trending

Related News
Monzo bids to cut costs with new fees for ATM withdrawals and lost cards
/retail

Monzo bids to cut costs with new fees for ATM withdrawals and lost cards

Monzo, Starling and the lessons for challengers post-Covid
/retail

Monzo, Starling and the lessons for challengers post-Covid

A tale of two banks: Monzo vs Starling

07 Aug

BoE increased Monzo capital demands during fundraising - FT

06 Aug

Monzo: Covid:19 casts 'significant doubt' on ability to continue operating

30 Jul

Monzo to charge users for account aggregation features

16 Jul

Monzo closes funding round at 40% discount

16 Jun

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Web app

  2. ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch

  3. Sopra Steria to take multi-million euro hit on ransomware attack

  4. ABN Amro to cut 2800 jobs; sell headquarter offices

  5. TransferWise wins restricted banking licence in Australia

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020