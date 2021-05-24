Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Barclays recruits Lucy Demery for fintech investment role

Barclays Investment Bank has poached Lucy Demery from Standard Chartered to offer a 360 degree view of fintech investment and collaboration opportunities.

At Standard Chartered, Demery was global head of fintech banking and played a leading role in defining and developing strategic partnerships with fintech clients and investors across the bank.

In her new role as a managing director, responsible for the coverage of fintech clients across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Demery will be charged with broadening and deepening coverage of the European startup scene and identify global market opportunities.

She will also collaborate with the corporate and private banking arms of the UK bank to help deliver the full suite of Barclays capabilities to fintech clients.

In addition, through Barclays Rise startup platform, Demery will form partnerships with fintech innovators to identify opportunities where these companies can add value to clients.

She joins Barclays in July 2021 and will report to Joel Fleck, co-head of FIG banking, Americas and global head of fintech banking.

Tim Main, global head of FIG Banking comments: “The fintech space has grown substantially over the past few years, starting in the US and now extending across Europe which is seeing the emergence of new companies quickly reaching the point where they need investment banking support. Now is the time to increase the breadth and depth of our fintech coverage in Europe.”

