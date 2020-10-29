Barclays launches accelerator for black-founded tech firms

Barclays is launching a 12-week virtual accelerator programme designed to help early-stage tech businesses founded by black entrepreneurs.

The bank is working with social enterprise Foundervine on the accelerator, which will work with 25 black-founder-led technology firms from 12 November.



The programme will include a series of masterclasses focused on a number of core business skills, including product development, sales strategy, operations and leadership. The founders will be mentored by and receive professional coaching from scale-up experts.



Participants will also gain access to Barclays' UK-wide Eagle Labs network and exclusive access to community events through the labs.



After 12 weeks, a demo day will see founders present their business to potential clients and investors.



Natalie Ojevah, ecosystem manager, Barclays Eagle Labs, says: "Having worked with businesses for a number of years, and in my current role supporting founders and startups, I have seen the lack of diversity, especially with black entrepreneurs.



"I realised this was a national issue, so working with my colleagues and Foundervine, we have launched the Black Founder Accelerator."