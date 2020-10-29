Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclays launches accelerator for black-founded tech firms

Barclays launches accelerator for black-founded tech firms

Barclays is launching a 12-week virtual accelerator programme designed to help early-stage tech businesses founded by black entrepreneurs.

The bank is working with social enterprise Foundervine on the accelerator, which will work with 25 black-founder-led technology firms from 12 November.

The programme will include a series of masterclasses focused on a number of core business skills, including product development, sales strategy, operations and leadership. The founders will be mentored by and receive professional coaching from scale-up experts.

Participants will also gain access to Barclays' UK-wide Eagle Labs network and exclusive access to community events through the labs.

After 12 weeks, a demo day will see founders present their business to potential clients and investors.

Natalie Ojevah, ecosystem manager, Barclays Eagle Labs, says: "Having worked with businesses for a number of years, and in my current role supporting founders and startups, I have seen the lack of diversity, especially with black entrepreneurs.

"I realised this was a national issue, so working with my colleagues and Foundervine, we have launched the Black Founder Accelerator."

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets, [New Impact St[New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Trending

Related News
Urban One account rewards users for shopping at black-owned merchants
/startups

Urban One account rewards users for shopping at black-owned merchants

Barclays launches Eagle Lab Farm to boost UK agriculture
/sustainable

Barclays launches Eagle Lab Farm to boost UK agriculture

60 Coinbase staffers take exit package over no-politics stance

09 Oct

JPMorgan to remove 'master' and 'slave' from code - Reuters

03 Jul

PayPal commits $550m to black and minority businesses and communities

11 Jun

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020