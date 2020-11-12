Barclays partners Techstars to support female entrepreneurs

Barclays is joining forces with Techstars on a virtual programme that will support 30 female-led companies with a host of resources to help them scale their businesses.

The six-week Female Founders First programme will see founders from industries including healthcare, finance, e-commerce and AI, receive access to mentorship and networking opportunities, as well as a curriculum of workshops and roundtables.



Sonal Lakhani, head, global programmes and strategic initiatives, group innovation, Barclays, says: "These founders are in critical stages of growth—stages that historically have been uniquely challenging for female entrepreneurs.



"Together with the Techstars team, we will provide them with the resources necessary to succeed—especially in this pandemic era when access to networks, business advice, and capital is more limited than ever before."



Last month, Barclays unveiled a 12-week virtual accelerator programme designed to help early-stage tech businesses founded by black entrepreneurs.