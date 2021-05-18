Goldman Sachs hires Uber's Nahar to lead Marcus

Goldman Sachs has poached Uber executive Peeyush Nahar to lead its Marcus digital banking unit, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nahar will take over as head of Goldman Sachs' consumer business from Omer Ismail, who is decamping to Walmart to take charge of the US retail chain's up-and-coming fintech startup.



As vice president of technology at Uber, Nahar led payments, risk, fintech, safety and insurance teams. Prior to Uber, he spent 14 years at Amazon.



He joins as Marcus steps up its assault on the UK market, where it is finally set to launch an app in the coming weeks, according to Reuters.



This will be followed early next year with the introduction of a robo-advisor for UK clients.



