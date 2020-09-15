Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Goldman adds PFM tools to Marcus app

Goldman adds PFM tools to Marcus app

Goldman Sachs has added a personal finance management tool to Marcus, its online retail banking service.

Currently available via the iOS app, with Android to follow, Marcus Insights promises to bring customers' finances together in a single dashboard with smart tools and trackers to give them a clear oversight of their money.

Users can link external accounts from thousands of lenders and see their checking, savings, loan, retirement and investment accounts from a single spot.

However, according to CNBC, customers will not be able to link their Apple Card, even through Goldman is Apple's partner on the product, because of a strict data sharing deal between the two firms.

Spending can be viewed by categories such as travel, shopping and dining, while users can see their monthly financial picture - what they saved, spent, invested - at a glance.

The personal finance move has been led by Adam Dell, head of product at Marcus, who joined Goldman in 2018 after the bank acquired the PFM startup he founded, Clarity Money.

