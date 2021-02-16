Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance robo-advisor
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Goldman Sachs adds investing feature to Marcus

Goldman Sachs adds investing feature to Marcus

Goldman Sachs has added an automated investing feature to Marcus, its online retail banking service.

Marcus Invest recommends a portfolio of stock and bond ETFs based on the customer's risk level and timeline. Users can open an account with as little as $1000.

The bank handles the day-to-day management of the money, monitoring the portfolio daily and automatically rebalancing the account to keep it aligned with the customer's goal.

Unlike Robinhood, users can not trade individual stocks but Goldman executive Stephanie Cohen tells the Wall Street Journal that this may change in the future, adding "we like trading at Goldman Sachs".

The Marcus app already provides a savings account, personal loans and money management tools, with a current account set to arrive later this year.

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance robo-advisor
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar On-Demand] The Trends Driving Digitalisation in Corporate Banking, [Webinar On-Demand] The[Webinar On-Demand] The Trends Driving Digitalisation in Corporate Banking

Trending

Related News
Marcus re-opens to UK savers
/retail

Marcus re-opens to UK savers

Marqeta wins digital current account contract with Goldman Sachs
/payments

Marqeta wins digital current account contract with Goldman Sachs

Goldman adds PFM tools to Marcus app

15 Sep 2020

Marcus by Goldman rolls out installment loans for high-value purchases

14 Apr 2020

Goldman gives Marcus an app

13 Jan 2020

Goldman Sachs brings Marcus to the UK

23 Aug 2018

Goldman to take on online lenders with launch of Marcus

13 Oct 2016

Trending

  1. Klarna opens first bank account; eyes $500 million fund raise

  2. Build your own bank: Ikea acquires 49% stake in Ikano Bank

  3. Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network

  4. Rabobank to cut five thousand staff and downsize branch network

  5. Barclays joins $7m seed round for credit-building card TomoCredit

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?