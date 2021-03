Marcus, Goldman Sachs' digital retail banking service, is launching a Cash ISA in the UK.

The online Cash ISA can be opened from as little as £1 up to a maximum deposit of £20,000, with an interest rate of 0.40% AER/tax-free (variable), with no fees or charges.



Des McDaid, MD, Marcus, says: said: "Our new easy-access Cash ISA provides our customers with more options to help them save their money - whether that’s saving for a new house, their children’s future, or in case of a rainy day."