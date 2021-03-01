Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Walmart recruits Goldman Sachs&#39; consumer head to run fintech startup

Walmart recruits Goldman Sachs' consumer head to run fintech startup

Omer Ismail, the head of Goldman Sachs' consumer business, is decamping to Walmart to take charge of the US retail chain's up-and-coming fintech startup.

The news of Ismail's departure was reported by Bloomberg on Sunday. He is taking one of his top lieutenants, David Stark, with him to the new venture.

Both men had been entrusted with key roles in Goldman Sachs' push into the retail market - Ismail guiding the development of Marcus, and Stark as head of Apple credit card.

“Our business has serious momentum and a deep and growing bench of talent. We wish these two well,” Goldman Sachs spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Nonetheless, the recruitment is seen as a serious coup for Walmart and a statement of intent on its ambitions for its new fintech joint venture with Ribbit Capital.

Announced in January, the venture will bring together Walmart’s retail knowledge and scale with Ribbit’s fintech expertise to deliver "tech-driven financial experiences tailored to Walmart’s customers and associates".

Related Companies

Goldman Sachs

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Goldman Sachs

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end cl[New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Trending

Related News
Goldman Sachs adds investing feature to Marcus
/retail

Goldman Sachs adds investing feature to Marcus

Marcus re-opens to UK savers
/retail

Marcus re-opens to UK savers

Walmart to launch fintech startup

12 Jan

Walmart and Green Dot establish shopping and fintech accelerator

30 Oct 2019

Walmart launches global money transfer service

03 Apr 2018

Trending

  1. MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

  2. European banks seek technical partners to help build rival to Visa and Mastercard

  3. Lloyds taps into Mastercard&#39;s Open Banking Connect system

  4. NatWest initiates Open Banking payments for business customers

  5. SETL hires former Swift and Ripple exec Marjan Delatinne

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?