Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Unicredito

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UniCredit creates new digital division

UniCredit creates new digital division

Italy's UniCredit is to create a new digital division as part of a wide-ranging overhaul of the business under new CEO Andrea Orcel.

The revamp removes a whole seam of middle management roles and entails the creation of a new 15-member Group Executive Committee (GEC), down from the current 27 exective roles. The bank also plans to cut to 15-20 at most 44 existing internal committees.

Introducing the programme to staff, Orcel says: "I have heard your concerns about the complexity of our business, the desire for more collaboration between colleagues, and the need for greater empowerment. I have felt your frustration about some of the decisions that have been made; confusion about where ultimate responsibility lies; and the resulting lack of accountability."

On the technology front, a newly created Digital division will be headed by Jingle Pang, who is joining UniCredit from Ping An as group digital and information officer. The new unit will report directly to the executive committee.

"By elevating technology, digitalisation and data to the GEC, we are sending a clear message as to the critical importance of this area for the future of our business," says Orcel. "No longer an add on, this division will drive and input into every decision that we take. It will be fully embedded into each and every strategic deliverable as a way to better optimise our execution and, in doing so, enhance the client experience."

The bank last year announced plans to plans to chop 5200 full-time roles over the next four years and recruit 2600 new staff to digitally upskill the workforce. The programme also included the closure of 450 branches as customers increasingly turned to digital access.

"We will no longer be a bank defined by what we used to do," says Orcel. "Our focus now is on creating a bank that harnesses the power of digitalisation to disrupt not only our own processes, but also the expectations of the industry and its customers.

Related Companies

Unicredito

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

SustainableFinance.Live - Last chance to register! - 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing NatureSustainableFinance.Live - Last chance to register! - 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Trending

Related News
UniCredit inks remote working agreement with employee reps
/people

UniCredit inks remote working agreement with employee reps

Unicredit to ease supply chain finance for corporates with Taulia
/payments

Unicredit to ease supply chain finance for corporates with Taulia

UniCredit embraces open banking with account aggregator

04 Jun 2020

Unicredit agrees terms with labour unions over massive job cuts

03 Apr 2020

UniCredit shuts down 70% of branch network

25 Mar 2020

UniCredit signs long-term payment processing deal with equensWorldline

27 Feb 2020

UniCredit to cut 6000 jobs in Italy

11 Feb 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut launches public beta for bitcoin withdrawals

  2. Moving beyond Bitcoin Trading to Stablecoin Payments

  3. Italy to roll out blockchain for digital sureties contracts

  4. Google Pay enlists Western Union and Wise for remittances

  5. Railsbank and Plaid form embedded finance partnership

Research
See all papers »
Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions