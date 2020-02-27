UniCredit signs long-term payment processing deal with equensWorldline

UniCredit has signed a long-term payment processing deal with equensWorldline to handle all Sepa (Single Euro Payments Area) transations, instant payments, multi-currency, domestic and high value payments in Austria and Germany.

Following a similar deal cut with Tier 1 German bank Commerzbank in 2018, equensWorldline now claims to be the largest payment processor in Europe, providing a single integrated platform for processing and innovation in the field of account-to-account payments products.



With long-standing payment methods being supplanted by a new wave of end-to-end real-time systems, some banks are rethinking sourcing models and increasingly turning to third party partners to relieve themselves of the burdensome costs of rebuilding their inhouse payments stack.



Michael Steinbach, CEO of equensWorldline, says: “More and more leading financial institutions are exploring the benefits of sourcing their payments operations from a specialised pan-European payment processor like us. We not only act as a provider, but also as a sparring partner bringing innovation, price competitiveness and guaranteed regulatory compliance."