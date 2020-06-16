Unicredit to ease supply chain finance for corporates with Taulia

Unicredit has teamed up with San Francisco-based fintech Taulia to provide corporate clients with a range of supply chain finance, cash forecasting, electronic invoicing, and dynamic discounting tools.

Through the partnership, Unicredit clients will get both the capability to onboard suppliers of all sizes across the globe and the flexibility to toggle seamlessly between bank-funded and self-funded early payments.



Using Taulia’s platform, Unicredit clients will be able to inject liquidity to strengthen their supply chain while simultaneously giving them more visibility and control over their cash, ultimately unlocking trapped working capital within their supply chains



Luca Corsini, UniCredit's co-head of global transaction banking, says: "Supply chain resilience and working capital optimisation have become increasingly critical topics for many corporates in recent months, with more and more treasurers looking to execute their processes remotely."



A network of two million businesses use Taulia's technology and the company processes over $500 billion every year.



The firm in April signed a similar deal with JPMorgan.