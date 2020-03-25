Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
UniCredit shuts down 70% of branch network

UniCredit shuts down 70% of branch network

Italy's UniCredit is to shut down 70% of its branch network as staff succumb to the Coronavirus outbreak sweeping the country.

Italy has been on lock-down for several weeks as the Covid-19 bug rips through the populace. The country has the second-largest number of infections and fatalities after China.

In Italy, less than 30 per cent of UniCredit branches will remain open. The designated branches will be open in the morning on alternate days and accessible by appointment only for pre-agreed services.

UniCredit is also providing protection to all employees working in the open branches, including plexiglass separation screens, masks, disinfectant gel and gloves.

"The health and well-being of employees and customers is UniCredit's top priority," the bank says in a statement. "UniCredit has taken decisive actions to guarantee Italian-wide service coverage for its clients while protecting the health of both its employees and customers."

