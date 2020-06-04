Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
UniCredit embraces open banking with account aggregator

UniCredit embraces open banking with account aggregator

Italy's UniCredit has introduced an open banking feature that lets customers see all of their current accounts, including those held with other providers, via its online portal and mobile app.

The account aggregator service is already available in Italy, and is being rolled out in Germany and Austria by October and then to the other PSD2 countries.

UniCredit is working on additional features, with payment functionality from accounts held with other banks available in Italy in the coming months and by the end of the year in Germany and Austria.

The bank has decided to forgo working with an outside player for its open banking platform, instead building its own propitiatory effort that will soon be open not only to consumers but also corporate customers.

