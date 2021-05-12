Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

GoCardless

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
GoCardless to let staff work overseas for 90 days a year

GoCardless to let staff work overseas for 90 days a year

Employees at GoCardless are to be be given the opportunity to work away from home for up to 90 days in a year, with half of staff saying they would like to "work anywhere in the world".

Those who qualify for the ‘Work Away’ scheme can request to work from "any location that meets GoCardless standards for safety, security and privacy", creating an opportunity for staff to pack their bags and head off to an approved overseas destination.

Revolut introduced a similar policy last month, in which employees could spend 60 days in any given year working from an international location.

The GoCardless Work Away policy forms part of ‘Adaptive Working’, a new model for the post-pandemic workforce which incorporates feedback from a company-wide survey of staff. Employees felt that work/life balance was the area which most benefited from remote workingt (chosen by 66% of respondents). This was followed by cost of living (51%) and productivity (39%).

Looking ahead, nearly two-thirds of employees indicated they would prefer to go to the office one to three days per week. About half said they would use remote working to ‘work anywhere in the world’.

GoCardless has created a new senior role, head of workplace, to lead the rollout of Adaptive Working and appointed from WeWork and CBRE executive Lloyd Lasade to fill the position. He will initially be responsible for reopening all six GoCardless offices around the world.

Eva Ducruezet, chief people officer at GoCardless, says: “The pandemic dramatically changed everyone’s idea of ‘the workplace’. But while lots of businesses are solving for their post-pandemic working model, most see it as a one-off exercise, namely ‘how do we reopen the office?’

“The approach we’re taking moves beyond that. It’s treating the workplace as a product or a service that we provide employees. How do we constantly evolve it so that we ensure our employees are set up for success, wherever they work? By taking that mentality, the workplace becomes a strategic asset and a source of competitive advantage.”

Related Companies

GoCardless

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Beyond 2021 – Why infinite reinvention is key to digital transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online] Instant Payments: Transforming Corporate Payment experiences for a digital world[EBAday Online Webinar] Instant Payments: Transforming Corporate Payment experiences for a digital world

Trending

Related News
GoCardless launches open banking payments
/payments

GoCardless launches open banking payments

Revolut to allow employees to work from abroad up to 60 days a year
/people

Revolut to allow employees to work from abroad up to 60 days a year

Revolut to move to permanent remote working model

04 Feb

GoCardless nears Unicorn status on $95 million funding round

17 Dec 2020

GoCardless enters US market

18 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut launches public beta for bitcoin withdrawals

  2. Moving beyond Bitcoin Trading to Stablecoin Payments

  3. Italy to roll out blockchain for digital sureties contracts

  4. Google Pay enlists Western Union and Wise for remittances

  5. Railsbank and Plaid form embedded finance partnership

Research
See all papers »
Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions